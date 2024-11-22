Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of Inter Parfums worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,063,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

