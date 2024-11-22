Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

