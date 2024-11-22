Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 2,022,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,573,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

