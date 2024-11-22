Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

