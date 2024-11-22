Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BFS
Saul Centers Trading Up 0.2 %
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.