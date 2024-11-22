Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $961.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

