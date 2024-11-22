Sardar Biglari Purchases 5,145 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,915,459.20. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BH opened at $208.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Biglari

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.