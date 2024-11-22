Sam Eaton Sells 10,744 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,497.60. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00.

Yelp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 837,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,065 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,072 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.