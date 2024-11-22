Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,700 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MARA by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

