Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 34.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 24,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $336.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $348.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.20.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $38,314,066. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.