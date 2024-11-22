Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara Sells 3,256 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.4 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,837. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $241.20.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.