Roderick James Mackenzie Sells 20,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,576.53. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 429,950 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 365,667 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Transocean by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $290,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

