Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WFRD Q1 Earnings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,730,000 after buying an additional 182,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

