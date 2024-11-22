Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Replimune Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

