Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.31. The stock had a trading volume of 748,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -525.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.33. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 13,498.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 283,201 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

