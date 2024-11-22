Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

