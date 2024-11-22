RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $315.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $240.36 and a twelve month high of $328.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.70.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The trade was a 25.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.