RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at $93,227,932. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. This represents a 25.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,921 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $324.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.74 and a 200 day moving average of $287.70. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $240.36 and a 1 year high of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

