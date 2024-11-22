Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 897 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

