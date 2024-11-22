Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 760 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $3,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

