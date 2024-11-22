Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 12,712 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 110,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.96 and a 52-week high of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average is $194.40.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

