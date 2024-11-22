Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 21,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 214,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,720,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,402,239,000 after buying an additional 1,677,383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 682,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,858 shares of company stock worth $19,661,157. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.