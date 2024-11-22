Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 17,688 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

