Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

