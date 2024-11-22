Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 4.6 %

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.