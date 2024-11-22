Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2364 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:METCB opened at $9.86 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.
About Ramaco Resources
