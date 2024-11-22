Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2364 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB opened at $9.86 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

