Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 33500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
