Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 33500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Questor Technology

Questor Technology Stock Performance

Questor Technology Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.