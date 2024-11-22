Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $164.19 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock worth $3,472,728 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

