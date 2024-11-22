Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 338504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

