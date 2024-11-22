Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 338504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
