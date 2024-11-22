Q4 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Transocean Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,576.53. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

