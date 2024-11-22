Q2 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Cut by Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

NYSE:TEL opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after buying an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,212,000 after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after buying an additional 347,315 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

