Q1 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Cut by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $23.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $23.18. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $89.27 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,718.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,590.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,584.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Markel Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

