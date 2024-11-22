Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Shares of PYXS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 403,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,285. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.