Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 8.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.