Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 126,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 202,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.