Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.78 ($0.03), with a volume of 455149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.30.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

