Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

