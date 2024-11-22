Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,417.98. This represents a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,983 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

