Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $79,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.61 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

