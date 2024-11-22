Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 110 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $597.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $334.87 and a one year high of $607.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

