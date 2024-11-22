ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.79 and traded as low as $21.92. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 11,518,650 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,322,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

