Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 21,910 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,493 shares of the software’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.38% of Altair Engineering worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,366.80. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,544 shares of company stock valued at $35,717,201. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

