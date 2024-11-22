Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 163,404 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,404 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.22% of Mobileye Global worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,175,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.