Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.18% of HubSpot worth $48,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HubSpot by 75.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 58.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup decreased their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $718.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $728.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,660.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

