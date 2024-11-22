Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases New Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,999,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.11% of Amentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $804,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

