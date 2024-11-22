Primecap Management Co. CA Has $64.32 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $64,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.99 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

