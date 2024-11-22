Primecap Management Co. CA Has $131.27 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.78% of Burlington Stores worth $131,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.74 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

