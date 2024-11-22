PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 4,352,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,658,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About PowerHouse Energy Group
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PowerHouse Energy Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.