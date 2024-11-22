POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 9.4% Higher – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.59. 157,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 126,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.
Separately, Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
