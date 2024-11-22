POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 9.4% Higher – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.59. 157,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 126,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

POET Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

POET Technologies Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71.

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

