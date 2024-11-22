Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $856.08 million, a P/E ratio of 943.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $91,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

