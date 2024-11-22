Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $340.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $258.83 and a 52 week high of $344.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

